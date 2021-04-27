Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NYSE THC opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

