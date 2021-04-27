Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Boosted by Truist Securiti

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CFB opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.61 million, a P/E ratio of 209.14 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

