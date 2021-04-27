Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Increased by Analyst

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FFIN. Truist raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

FFIN stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after buying an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

