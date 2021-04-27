Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,836,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

