Qcash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Billion (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.65 million and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00277472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.63 or 0.01036997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00717029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,853.32 or 1.00033961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

