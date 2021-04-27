QLC Chain Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $18.63 million and $1.03 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00276197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01042849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00719718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.66 or 1.00021437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

