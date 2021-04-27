Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $201.21

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $201.21 and last traded at $198.37, with a volume of 2547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.97.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.