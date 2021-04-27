QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.940-3.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 966,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,632. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,810 shares of company stock worth $2,244,145. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

