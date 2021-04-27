Qtum Price Down 17% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.80 or 0.00026931 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,352,816 coins and its circulating supply is 98,319,013 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

