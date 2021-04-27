Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter.

NYSE QUAD opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

