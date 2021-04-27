QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 538,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

