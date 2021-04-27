QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3,132.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

