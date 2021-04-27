Quant (QNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.28 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $40.42 or 0.00073478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $487.95 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

