Quantis Network (QUAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,769.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $21,885.99 and $4,769.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00273252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.01043947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00709484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.43 or 1.00601250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

