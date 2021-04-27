Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.85 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $134,362.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,027.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.10 or 0.04797812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00470605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.25 or 0.01588758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.08 or 0.00707069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.00515347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00429290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,835,048 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.