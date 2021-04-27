QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 3.7%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 73,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,965,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

