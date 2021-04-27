QuickSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $119.31 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $119.31 million and $19.12 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 340.8% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $746.82 or 0.01358131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.