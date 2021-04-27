QuickSwap (QUICK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.76 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $97.23 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 310.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $608.60 or 0.01104132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

