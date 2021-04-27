Quiztok (QTCON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $57.92 million and $2.24 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 70.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.