QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $505,882.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

