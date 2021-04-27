R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires Shares of 25,661 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises 3.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.86. 12,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

