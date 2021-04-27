R.P. Boggs & Co. Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up approximately 3.1% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. 9,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,608. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.