R.P. Boggs & Co. Decreases Holdings in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,886 shares during the quarter. SharpSpring accounts for about 0.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.62% of SharpSpring worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

