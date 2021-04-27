R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Patrick Industries accounts for 6.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Patrick Industries worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,752 shares of company stock worth $14,354,428. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $96.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.