R.P. Boggs & Co. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $257.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,856. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.67. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.