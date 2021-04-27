R.P. Boggs & Co. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 45.6% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.67. 22,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,654. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

