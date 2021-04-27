R.P. Boggs & Co. Purchases 7,857 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 3.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.80. 18,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

