R.P. Boggs & Co. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

R.P. Boggs & Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

