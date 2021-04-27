R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 50,516 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lowered its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,516 shares during the quarter. IES makes up about 6.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.89% of IES worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

