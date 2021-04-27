R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 2,371,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,455. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

