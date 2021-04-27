R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 299.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

