RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 358,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.72% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.49 million, a PE ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

