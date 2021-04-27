Radian Group (RDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.