Radix 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.63 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Radix has a market capitalization of $108.51 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00067030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.07 or 0.00809209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,528.15 or 0.08232926 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

