Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 828,074 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Radware worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

