Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 550,000 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 278,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,944. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $23.90.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.