Raise Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,293.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Raise has a market capitalization of $194,864.23 and $4,293.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

