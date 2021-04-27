Rally (RLY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.42 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $110.20 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00275325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01043310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00728920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.75 or 0.99848076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.