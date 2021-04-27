Ralph J. Nicoletti Sells 4,622 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $228,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $753,150.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $263,305.10.

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 513,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 447,719 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.