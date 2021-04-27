RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Reaches $150.81 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $150.81 million and approximately $25.58 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00066828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00809677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00096480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.78 or 0.08042093 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

