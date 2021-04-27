Range Resources’ (RRC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Siebert Williams Shank

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.