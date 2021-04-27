Rapids Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $552.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 308.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

