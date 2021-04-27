Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $81,126.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00780862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00097986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,460.73 or 0.08116464 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

