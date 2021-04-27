Rarible (RARI) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $18.41 or 0.00033475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $66.32 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

