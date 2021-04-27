Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.