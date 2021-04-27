Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.50 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $7.50 million and $32,482.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

