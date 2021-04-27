Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Reaches $7.76 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $102,435.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,027.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.10 or 0.04797812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00470605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.25 or 0.01588758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.08 or 0.00707069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.00515347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00060815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00429290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

