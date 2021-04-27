Raydium Hits One Day Volume of $81.96 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.40 or 0.00026254 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $520.42 million and approximately $81.96 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00279020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.27 or 0.01052327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00739371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,864.73 or 1.00015493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,134,779 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

