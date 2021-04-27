Raymond James Boosts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $66.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

SKYW opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 164,627 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SkyWest by 20,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

