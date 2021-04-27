Raymond James Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $93.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

